L.A. redistricting: In the Feb. 16 California section, a photo caption accompanying an article about redistricting in Los Angeles said Kevin de León was one of two City Council members to oppose a proposed state law that could force the city to establish an independent redistricting commission. De Leon and another council member voted against a city measure to oppose the state proposal.

