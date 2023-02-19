For the Record
Porto’s review: In the Feb. 19 Weekend section, the hours given for Porto’s restaurants are incorrect. Its locations are open from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
Toadstool Cafe: In the Feb. 19 Weekend section, the story about Super Nintendo World’s restaurant misidentified Julia Thrash as Chef Thrasher.
Graduate students union: In the Feb. 18 California section, an article about USC graduate students voting to unionize referred to Piril Nergis with the pronouns she and her. Nergis’ pronouns are they/them.
If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.