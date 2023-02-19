Porto’s review: In the Feb. 19 Weekend section, the hours given for Porto’s restaurants are incorrect. Its locations are open from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Toadstool Cafe: In the Feb. 19 Weekend section, the story about Super Nintendo World’s restaurant misidentified Julia Thrash as Chef Thrasher.

Graduate students union: In the Feb. 18 California section, an article about USC graduate students voting to unionize referred to Piril Nergis with the pronouns she and her. Nergis’ pronouns are they/them.

