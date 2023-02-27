Homeless refuge: In the Feb. 25 California section, a story and caption about homeless people seeking makeshift solutions during the storm misidentified Reynaldo Roman as Reynaldo Romar.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.