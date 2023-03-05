Orchid breeder: A profile of orchid breeder Paul Gripp in the March 5 Weekend section said he served in the Navy during the Korean War. He served after the war. The error was caught after the section went to press.

Fox News lawsuit: In the March 4 Section A, an article about Rupert Murdoch and the lawsuit filed against Fox News by Dominion Voting Systems said that the Jan. 6, 2021, rampage at the U.S. Capitol left seven people dead. The attack left five people dead. Some Congress members have cited additional deaths of police officers who died by suicide after the attack.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.