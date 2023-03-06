Diocese of Sacramento: In the March 5 California section, a headline on an article about sexual abuse lawsuits against the Catholic Church said that the San Francisco diocese could go bankrupt. The article was about the Diocese of Sacramento.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.