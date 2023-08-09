Hotel strike: In the Aug. 8 Section A, an article about Unite Here Local 11’s federal complaint accusing hotel operators of a pattern of violence against striking workers said an incident occurred Sunday at Hotel Maya in Long Beach. The alleged incident occurred Saturday.

