For the Record - Feb. 19, 2025

“SNL50”: In the Feb. 18 Entertainment section, an article on “SNL50: The Anniversary Special” misstated actor Aidy Bryant’s first name as Andy. Also, Will Forte appeared as Elmo, not Cookie Monster.

