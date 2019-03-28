Ben Gerst – Chief Technology Officer

Gerst has long worked at the intersection of journalism and technology. From 2013 to 2016, he was senior vice president for product development at Fox Sports. At a pivotal time for television and streaming media, Gerst led the product and technology team to the launch of foxsports.com on a new content management system and of Fox Sports GO — the first tablet app to stream a Super Bowl in 2014, with 1 million concurrent streamers at the peak of the game.