Julie K. Xanders - Senior Vice President and General Counsel

Julie K. Xanders is the assistant general counsel/West Coast media of Tribune Co. and serves as senior vice president, legal for the Los Angeles Times. Xanders joined Times Mirror in 1993 as corporate counsel for Times Mirror Cable. She was promoted to assistant general counsel in 1995 for Times Mirror, associate general counsel in 1997, deputy general counsel in 1998, and senior vice president and general counsel for the Los Angeles Times in August 1998.

Prior to joining Times Mirror, Xanders worked for four years in private practice with Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher as an associate attorney.

Born in San Francisco, Xanders earned a doctor of jurisprudence from Boalt Hall School of Law (UC Berkeley) and has a bachelor's degree in economics and political science from Yale University, where she graduated summa cum laude and was elected Phi Beta Kappa.

She is a member of the California State Bar, the District of Columbia Bar, the Los Angeles County Bar Assn., the Assn. of Corporate Counsel and the American Bar Assn. She is a past chair of the executive committee of the Corporate Law Departments Section of the Los Angeles County Bar Assn. She serves on the Board of Trustees of the Los Angeles County Bar Assn. and is currently chair of its finance committee and a member of its Executive and Compensation Committees. She serves as vice chair of the Board of Trustees of the Southwestern University School of Law and is chair of the Membership Committee. She was a member of the Board of Directors of the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce from January 2002 to June 2005.