Colin Crawford - Deputy Managing Editor, Visual Journalism

As deputy managing editor for visual journalism at the Los Angeles Times, Colin Crawford manages a staff of editors, photojournalists and technicians at one of the largest newspapers in the country. Crawford was appointed to his current position in May 2008; he previously was assistant managing editor for photography, a position he began in February 2004.

Under his leadership, The Times' photography department has won the Pulitzer Prize in Feature Photography in 2003, 2004 and 2010, was part of the Public Service Award in 2005 and shared the Explanatory Reporting prize in 2007. The Times' photo staff has twice garnered the Angus McDougall Overall Excellence in Editing Award for Newspapers, and the Best Use of Photography in the Pictures of the Year International competition. Crawford has twice won the Jim Gordon Editor of the Year Award, in 2004 and 2013. Under his direction, staff photojournalists are dispatched throughout the world, covering wars and social issues, and have produced courageous and striking work on noteworthy projects and daily coverage.

Prior to being named the assistant managing editor for photography, Crawford served as acting director of photography in Los Angeles since 2001. He was named associate director of photography for Los Angeles and director of photography for the regional editions in 1998. Crawford became a photo assignment editor at the Orange County edition in 1986 and director of photography in Orange County in 1989. He began working with The Times in 1983 as a freelance photographer.

Born in Ontario, Canada, Crawford earned a bachelor's degree in political science from UCLA.

