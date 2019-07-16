Pedestrian Falls, Is Killed by Automobile

A San Diego man died after being struck by a car Friday as he attempted to cross Martin Luther King Jr. Way at about 9:30 p.m., San Diego police reported.

Stanley J. Mezeski, who was believed to be in his 60s, lived in the 600 block of 8th Avenue in downtown San Diego. He was crossing in the 1300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way when he stumbled and fell. He was struck by a car driven by Gladys Delgado, 21, of San Diego.

Mezeski was dead on arrival at UC San Diego Medical Center.

Delgado was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter and driving without a license, police said.