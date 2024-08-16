SEA VIEW LEAGUE BASKETBALL ROUNDUP : Tustin Doesn’t Wilt, Holds Off University

TIMES STAFF WRITER

Tustin High School, bothered all evening by University’s full-court pressure, slipped past the Trojans, 74-70, in a Sea View League boys’ basketball game Wednesday at University.

University (5-9 overall and 0-1 in the league) forced the fifth-ranked team in Orange County into more than 30 turnovers. Tustin (14-2, 1-0) even had trouble inbounding the ball.

“We were lucky to get out of that situation,” Tustin Coach Tom McCluskey said. “Their press absolutely ate us up.

“We had to make a lot of adjustments just to get by.”

Tustin’s problems shaking University’s man-to-man pressure almost cost the Tillers the game. With a little more than a minute to play, University pulled even at 70 when Klaus Perwas stole a pass, drove the length of the court, was fouled on a layup attempt and made both free throws.

But Tustin then took control. Forward Freddie Robinson shook Perwas’ defensive pressure and made a short jumper to give the Tillers a 72-70 lead. Then, after University guard Brian Smith missed a 12-foot jump shot, Phuong Tran made two free throws with eight seconds left.

Although Tustin was playing without Jason Moore, a 6-foot-2 senior who is out with a knee injury, the Tillers got strong performances from juniors Thomas Clayton and Jason Beilstein, who each scored 20 points.

Beilstein made two three-point shots and Clayton scored 10 points in the first quarter to help Tustin take a 20-17 lead. Perwas, who scored 18 for University, had seven points in the second quarter, as the Trojans cut the Tustin lead to 37-36 at the half.

Smith also scored 18 points for University, but missed several shots in the last minute of the game.

Saddleback 58, Estancia 54--The five starters for Saddleback (11-6, 1-0), combined for 53 of the team’s 58 points at Saddleback. Andre McFarlane led the way with 12. Marco Gomez, who had 11 points, had 17 rebounds for Saddleback. Augustin Heredia and Torrey Hammond each scored 15 points for Estancia (9-6, 0-1).

Corona del Mar 57, Newport Harbor 54--Warren Johnson had 18 points and Jeff Jackson had 16 points and 10 rebounds for host Corona del Mar. Mark Flint added nine points and eight assists for the Sea Kings (10-6, 1-0). Paig Parish had 14 points and Ian Long had 12 for Newport Harbor.