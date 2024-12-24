Vulcain Becomes Wholly-Owned and Main Operating Subsidiary of Traccom

Santa Barbara-based Traccom Inc. acquired Vulcain Inc. for $191 million. Vulcain became a wholly-owned and the main operating subsidiary of Traccom upon the completion of the acquisition in November.

Vulcain added three members to the Traccom board of directors, including Greg Duffell as chief executive and Peter Stockmann as president of the Americas.

The company expects the acquisition to broaden its market presence with artificial intelligence-based data solutions.

“Trading as a public entity is an important step for Vulcain as we continue to evolve and expand our reach within the causal AI and knowledge management sector,” said Greg Duffell, chief executive of Traccom, in a statement.

Subsequent to the acquisition, Traccom and Boca Raton-based Vocodia Holdings signed a memorandum of understanding for a joint venture to introduce an artificial intelligence solution that combines analysis with voice technology for use in real-time event monitoring.