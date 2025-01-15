What is Artificial Intelligence (AI), and what distinguishes it from non-AI technologies? Is AI the next industrial revolution? What does the future hold for robotics, particularly in the design of prosthetic limbs? How is AI influencing cybersecurity? These critical questions were explored at the recent CBIZ 2025 Technology Forum.

Keynote speaker Dr. Aadeel Akhtar provided an intriguing insight into the future of robotics and prosthetics. Dr. Akhtar, known for his appearance on ABC’s “Shark Tank,” is the founder and CEO of PSYONIC, a San Diego-based company that developed the Ability Hand – the world’s fastest and first touch-sensing bionic hand. His inspiring story about creating improved prosthetic limbs and the impact of this groundbreaking technology brought both laughter and tears from the audience.

During his presentation, Dr. Akhtar demonstrated how the hand’s integrated sensors detect pressure. When gripping an object, vibrations are sent to the wearer’s arm, communicating the sensation to the brain. This robotic hand allows users to feel what they are touching, including delicate objects like the face of a loved one.

Another highlight of the Forum was a presentation by CBIZ Chief Investment Officer Anna Rathbun. She engaged the audience in an enlightening discussion about the excitement surrounding AI, contrasting the current realities with the dreams people associate with it. Rathbun also addressed the pivotal question: How transformative is AI, and could it be even bigger than the Industrial Revolution?

