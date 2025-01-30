This Year’s CES Event Shone the Spotlight on AI, EV and the Intersection of Technology and Humanity

CES 2025, the largest tech event in the world, welcomed over 141,000 attendees from around the globe – eager to share and learn about the latest consumer technology innovations. With more than 4,500 exhibitors, including 1,400 startups and more than 6,000 media attendees, CES is the premier event to highlight the innovation and technology trends addressing global challenges and shaping the future.

“CES is where innovation comes to life,” said Gary Shapiro, CEO and vice chair of the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), owner and producer of CES. “From the largest companies to trailblazing startups, the entire tech ecosystem is at the show. CES is the stage for groundbreaking product launches, transformative partnerships and serendipitous business moments that define the future of technology.”

Truly a global show, of CES’ more than 141,000 attendees, about 40% were international from over 150 countries, regions and territories. Over 60% of Fortune 500 companies were represented, and there were more than 300 conference sessions with in excess of 1,200 speakers.

“From groundbreaking innovations that improve lives to transformative ideas that redefine industries, CES is a celebration of the art of the possible, showcasing how technology enriches our world and inspires a brighter future for all,” said Kinsey Fabrizio, president, CTA. “The evolution of CES has surged at this year’s show, where creativity, connectivity and innovation inspire with visionary keynotes, thought-provoking conference sessions and mind-blowing exhibits.”

The key themes of the show this year included:

Artificial Intelligence CES 2025 connected the dots between humanity and AI through powerful exhibits and programming. From AI-driven productivity tools to breakthroughs in medical advancements, products and services on the show floor demonstrated that artificial intelligence is not just a technology trend but a transformative force working to improve lives worldwide. Exhibitors included: AMD, Hisense, LG, NVIDIA, Qualcomm, Samsung, Siemens and TCL.

Digital Health This year, CES 2025 featured a packed hall at the Venetian where attendees witnessed the health category’s alignment with the smart living experience. This year’s show had a broad array of healthcare-related exhibits and presentations, bringing together trailblazers to explore biotechnology, telehealth and wellness advancements that enhance patient care and longevity. Exhibitors included: AARP, Abbott, Eyebot, FlowBeams, Lumia Health, OnMed, Panasonic, ResMed and Withings.

Energy Transition With the growth of high-power demand technologies like AI, cloud and other data center innovations, the energy transition to zero carbon sources was a significant focus at CES 2025. Experimental and alternative energy solutions including battery and energy storage technologies, emerging energy sources like green hydrogen and small modular nuclear reactors were highlights on the show floor. Exhibitors included: Eaton, Jackery, Otrera, SK and Sony Honda Mobility.

Future of Mobility Mobility innovation topics at the show spanned construction, agriculture, marine tech and advanced air travel. At CES 2025, self-driving and electric technologies enhanced planes and boats, and EV and EV-charging market growth brought new models from global OEMs to the show. Automation in construction and industry enhanced safety and addressed workforce gaps in labor-intensive roles. Exhibitors included: Aptera Motors, Blink Charging, BMW, Bosch, Brunswick, Caterpillar, Daedong, Garmin, Honda, Invo Station, John Deere, Kubota, Mobileye, Oshkosh, Scout Motors, Sumitomo Rubber, Scout Motors, Suzuki, Waymo, Xpeng AeroHT and Zeekr.

Quantum CES 2025 also featured the latest innovations in quantum technologies, offering a glimpse into the future. Quantum technology uses properties of quantum mechanics to enable three distinct disciplines: improved networking, computing and sensing. Innovations at the show demonstrated how quantum computing, working alongside AI, will allow for breakthroughs in research and computing for finance, chemistry, materials, logistics and more. Exhibitors included: Integrated Quantum Photonic, IonQ, QSIMPLUS, Quandela and SK.

Sustainability The energy transition was a prevalent theme at CES this year, alongside other sustainability-related innovations. The show floor featured key advancements including new battery technologies, alternative material development like graphene and off-grid renewable energy solutions. The show also put a spotlight on innovations such as synthetic microbes, bioplastics and self-healing concrete that will contribute to sustainable construction. Exhibitors included: Hydrific, Lyten, Melliens and Panasonic.