Sherman Oaks-based Generation Genius Acquired by Newsela for $100M

Sherman Oaks-based Generation Genius Inc. was acquired in a transaction valued at $100 million by Newsela Inc. on February 5. The deal is comprised of cash and performance-based payments. New York-based Newsela is a provider of instructional and assessment products for students in elementary through high school.

Generation Genius was founded in 2017 by Dr. Jeff Vinokur, a scientist and television personality, and co-founder Eric Rollman, an Emmy award-winning children’s television executive. The company creates educational videos based on math and science for today’s younger generation. The videos are currently used in approximately 30% of elementary schools across the country.

“Generation Genius was created to get kids excited to learn science by delivering inspiring lessons to classrooms across the country. To do that, we created the highest quality educational videos in the industry, earning us an Emmy nomination along the way. Now, teaming up with Newsela means we can reach even more students to further our mission,” said Dr. Jeff Vinokur, in a statement.