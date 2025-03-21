Advertisement
Banking & Finance

Los Angeles Apparel Retailer Guess Inc. Receives Offer to Go Private

Guess store exterior signage, an American clothing brand and retailer
(WILLIAM BARTON/William - stock.adobe.com)
By David NusbaumContributor 

Guess Inc., the Los Angeles-based apparel brand, could go private in a deal proposed by WHP Global to acquire the company for $13.00 per share. The company formed a special committee of independent and disinterested directors of its board to evaluate the proposal.

The proposal could lead to a definitive offer that would be financed through a combination of equity and third-party debt financing, and the ownership interest of certain shareholders – including Paul Marciano, Maurice Marciano and Carlos Alberini – would roll over into the private company.

The deal expands on a partnership formed in April 2024, when the two companies partnered to acquire the intellectual property and operating assets of New York-based fashion brand rag & bone.

Advertisement

As of November 2024, Guess directly operated 1,057 retail stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia while the company’s partners and distributors operated 541 additional retail stores.

Information for this article was sourced from Guess Inc.

Banking & FinanceFINANCEMergers & AcquisitionsConsumer Goods
David Nusbaum

David Nusbaum is a contributor and research consultant to LA Times Studios. He covers all sectors of business in Southern California focused on local companies, commercial real estate deals and M&A transactions. In addition, he compiles lists of the top banks, law firms, accounting firms and commercial real estate companies. His work has appeared in business publications nationwide including the Los Angeles Business Journal, Crain’s New York, Crain’s Cleveland, the Commercial Observer and others.

Advertisement