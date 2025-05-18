Hanley Investment Group Welcomes Jacob Fahner and Ayda Kach

Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has added two new vice presidents, Jacob Fahner and Ayda Kach. Fahner joins the firm’s newly established San Diego office, while Kach will bolster the team at Hanley Investment Group’s corporate headquarters in Corona del Mar.

Throughout his career, he has contributed to the acquisition and disposition of numerous single- and multi-tenant net lease assets.

Kach brings over a decade of experience in commercial retail real estate, specializing in investment sales, leasing and asset repositioning. She most recently served as managing director at PacWest Management, where she was instrumental in growing the company’s retail portfolio from 500 square feet to over one million square feet.