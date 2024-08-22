City of Hope Orange County Appoints Alessio Pigazzi, M.D., Ph.D., as Executive Medical Director, Colorectal Surgery

City of Hope Orange County, part of one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, has announced that world-renowned colorectal surgeon Alessio Pigazzi, M.D., Ph.D., has joined the organization as clinical professor of surgery, executive medical director of colorectal surgery and vice chair of clinical network affairs for the Department of Surgery.

Dr. Pigazzi performed the world’s first robot-assisted tumor removal for rectal cancer two decades ago at City of Hope in Duarte, California, revolutionizing the treatment of the disease. In his new role, Dr. Pigazzi will lead a team of surgeons and researchers specializing in complex colon, rectal and anal cancers, advance research in early-onset colorectal cancer and minimally invasive techniques to improve recovery after surgery and oversee optimal access and utilization of surgical services.

“Dr. Pigazzi is an exceptionally talented leader and surgical pioneer whose expertise has transformed his field and enhanced our collective ability to treat complex cancers and improve survival rates,” said Edward S. Kim, M.D., M.B.A., physician-in-chief, City of Hope Orange County, vice physician-in-chief, City of Hope National Medical Center, and Construction Industries Alliance City of Hope Orange County Physician-in-Chief Chair. “We welcome him as a widely respected clinician and an internationally noted researcher who will further our ability to provide outstanding patient care and advance cancer breakthroughs.”

Dr. Pigazzi is renowned for his expertise in laparoscopic, robot-assisted and open surgical techniques. He is also among a small cadre of surgeons proficient in cytoreductive surgery with hyperthermic intraperitoneal chemotherapy (HIPEC), a highly advanced procedure in which heated chemotherapy is directly applied within the abdominal cavity following the removal of cancerous tumors. The procedure can improve long-term outcomes and provide more treatment options for those with inoperable or advanced-stage cancer.

“This appointment to City of Hope Orange County is a homecoming for me,” Dr. Pigazzi said. “I am truly impressed by the level of comprehensive cancer care City of Hope offers – from the multidisciplinary clinics to integrative oncology to the depth and breadth of advanced treatments, clinical trials and the latest technology available to patients and their families. This level of cancer-focused expertise, pioneering research and patient support services makes City of Hope the best place for people with cancer.”

Annette Walker, president of City of Hope Orange County, said the organization welcomes Dr. Pigazzi to its roster of world-renowned cancer experts.

“As we prepare for the 2025 opening of Orange County’s only hospital exclusively focused on treating and curing cancer, City of Hope is ensuring that people with cancer have access to groundbreaking cancer research and the most advanced, lifesaving treatments,” Walker said. “Patients in Orange County and beyond will benefit from Dr. Pigazzi’s clinical excellence and patient-focused approach.”

Dr. Pigazzi’s research includes neoadjuvant therapies for colon and rectal cancer, which involve administering treatments before cancer surgery to reduce the size of a tumor or destroy cancer cells that have spread. He also focuses on expanding the capabilities of minimally invasive and robotic surgery with the goal of making these procedures more accessible and effective for a broader range of patients.

Additionally, he is currently leading research investigating the role of dietary sugars in early-onset colorectal cancer, a national and regional trend.

“City of Hope is at the forefront of surgical advances and is a world leader in robotic-assisted techniques,” said Yuman Fong, M.D., the Sangiacomo Family Chair in Surgical Oncology at City of Hope and director of its Center for Surgical Innovation. “We are pleased to have Dr. Pigazzi back as our colleague at City of Hope where his surgical experience and immense knowledge will advance our exceptional patient outcomes.”