Green Label Rx Opens its First Social Equity Dispensary in Canoga Park

Green Label Rx, a cannabis industry pioneer, opened the doors to its first retail location in Canoga Park recently. This milestone marked the culmination of a 25-year journey for founder Jason McKnight – a legacy operator and social equity license holder – and the final step in creating a vertically integrated seed-to-sale cannabis company.

“Five years ago, I was convicted for selling cannabis and was facing a five-year sentence,” stated McKnight. “Yet, here I am today doing exactly what I said I would do.”

For decades, the McKnights have been steadfast advocates for the cannabis community, building Green Label Rx from the ground up with a focus on quality, sustainability and social responsibility. They, in collaboration with their partner and fellow social equity license holder Michael Asseraf, will now offer a curated selection of premium cannabis products. Despite the challenges and injustices they all have endured, Green Label Rx has become the premier social equity license-to-license provider in California.

Located at 20924 Vanowen Street, Canoga Park, the new storefront offers a curated selection of premium cannabis products and will bring an expanded commitment to equitable ownership and employment opportunities in the community.