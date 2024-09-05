‘Bones Love Milk’ Brings Competitive Skateboarding for a Cause to Malibu Chili Cook-Off

Annual Johnny Strange Legacy Skate Competition Draws Crowds as Milk-Centric Skaters Descended Upon Malibu Chili Cook-Off Event to Raise Funds in Support of Boys & Girls Club of Malibu

The “Bones Love Milk” skate team, sponsored by the California Milk Processor Board (creators of got milk?), descended upon the Malibu Chili Cook-Off this past weekend to educate youth on the real benefits of milk as “nature’s energy drink” and showcase how milk is a true nutrient powerhouse, providing strong bones, energy, hydration and muscle recovery.

At this year’s 42nd annual Malibu Chili Cook-Off, Bones Love Milk offered free skate coaching lessons with some of the nation’s top skateboarding talent including Olympian Bryce Wettstein, skateboard legend Christian Hosoi and other leading boarders, such as Christopher Hiett, Christopher Pierre-Jacques, Dalton Dern, Kanaan Dern, Katelyn West, Reggie Kelly and Zach Doelling. The stars of skateboarding worked with kids all holiday weekend on the Bones Love Milk ramp to share the benefits of milk and show kids their potential with nourished bodies.

Also, on Saturday afternoon, the skateboarders gathered for the fifth annual Johnny Strange Legacy Skate competition, which took place on-site at the Cook-Off. The contest, judged by The Boardr, adopted a jam-style format, encompassing two heats, one for advanced and invited skaters and the other for intermediate and amateur skaters. Competitors of various ages and skill levels competed for a chance to win $5,000 in cash prizes and skate gear. First-place winners in the Advanced category were Eli Williams and Kasci Woolf.

The event’s sponsors included the Johnny Strange Legacy Inspire Skate Program, Bones Love Milk and Clover Sonoma. Event proceeds benefited the Boys & Girls Club of Malibu and its mental health and wellness services.

Milk provides essential nutrients – such as calcium, vitamin D and potassium – that maintain bone strength, boost muscle growth and support healthy weight.

The Bones Love Milk initiative makes an impact in educating people of all ages on the important role that milk plays in a healthy diet. What makes this approach unique is the ability to “drop in” to a community like Malibu and partner with events such as the Chili Cook-Off, bringing fun and excitement within the skateboarding and surf culture so prominent across California.