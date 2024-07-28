Chief Executive Officer

Tim Vanderhook is a visionary entrepreneur and the driving force behind Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP), a leading advertising technology company he co-founded with his brother Chris. His entrepreneurial journey began nearly 25 years ago and has since transformed Viant into a public company with 11 offices nationwide and over 350 employees. Vanderhook’s leadership has been pivotal in setting industry standards through innovation and strategic growth. Significant acquisitions, such as Broadband Enterprises and MySpace, have bolstered Viant’s capabilities. He also co-founded XUMO, a major ad-supported OTT streaming service acquired by Comcast. Vanderhook also contributes to community and educational initiatives, serving on Chapman University’s board of trustees and encouraging employee involvement in academic programs.