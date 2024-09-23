Founder & CEO

Objective, Investment Banking

& Valuation

Trever Acers, founder and CEO of Objective, Investment Banking & Valuation, has over 20 years of experience in investment banking, acquisitions and strategic advice. Leading Objective since 2006, he has driven its growth and innovation, establishing the firm as a middle-market leader. His strategic acumen and commitment to fostering an inclusive corporate culture have earned him a nomination for the “CEO Visionary” award. Previously, Acers held key roles at TGG Capital, The Oxford Investment Group, Passage Venture Capital Partners, EMC Corporation and KPMG Consulting. He holds an M.B.A. from UCLA Anderson School of Management and a bachelor’s degree from the University of San Diego. Under Acers’ leadership, Objective has excelled in operational efficiency and employee development, emphasizing transparent communication, professional growth and a strong mentorship program.