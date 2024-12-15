Demetria L. Graves

Founding & Managing Partner and Certified Family Law Specialist

The Graves Law Firm

Demetria Graves, a certified family law specialist and founder of The Graves Law Firm, leads one of California’s most recognized family law practices with offices in Pasadena and Beverly Hills. Known for her commitment to diversity in the legal field, she has served as past chair of the Family Law Executive Committee for the California Lawyers Association and as Judge Pro Tem for the Los Angeles Superior Court. Beyond her practice, Graves provides free workshops for underserved communities to ensure equitable access to family law resources. Honored as a Southern California Super Lawyer since 2016 and a Top Family Lawyer by the Daily Journal, she also hosts the Legally Uncensored podcast and speaks widely on topics such as navigating high-conflict divorces.

