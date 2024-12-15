Ellen Marie Bennett

Founder & Chief Brand Officer | Hedley & Bennett

Ellen Bennett is the founder and chief brand officer of Hedley & Bennett, a kitchen essentials company renowned for reimagining standard kitchen workwear. Half Mexican and half English, her passion for cooking led her to culinary school in Mexico City at 18. Bennett returned to Los Angeles to cook in top kitchens, including the two Michelin-starred Providence, where she noticed the need for better kitchen apparel. With just $300, she launched Hedley & Bennett, starting with a single stylish, professional-grade apron. The multimillion-dollar company has since expanded to include pro-grade knives, kitchen linens and more. Bennett is also an acclaimed author of the memoir Dream First, Details Later and hosts the homedesign show Kitchen Glow Up.