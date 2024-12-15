Senior Strategist | Think Together

Education/Nonprofit/Government

Jaclyn Aviles, senior strategist at Think Together, brings over 13 years of experience in afterschool programs and leads the organization’s Enrichment Accelerator Initiative. She began her journey with Think Together in 2010, advancing through roles such as AmeriCorps member, high school site program manager and general manager of Palm Springs, where she expanded Think Together’s reach to 11 school districts and over 52,000 students. Aviles is dedicated to creating engaging, project-based programs that offer students access to sports, STEM and the arts, all at no cost. Partnering with organizations like Street Soccer USA and Arts and Learning Conservatory, she ensures students receive immersive experiences that enhance their learning beyond the classroom.