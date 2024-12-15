Director of Influencer Marketing | Reach Agency

Melanie Bolaños is the director of influencer marketing at Reach Agency, where she leads a team that manages over 300 influencers annually for brands like Hot Pockets, DiGiorno, Nexxus and Hostess. With expertise in talent management, brand integrations and strategic partnerships, she has been instrumental in enhancing brand visibility and driving consumer engagement. In 2023, under her leadership, the influencer team achieved a 70% diversity rate among talent, emphasizing representation across gender, sexual identity, veteran status and ethnicity. Bolaños’ innovative strategies contributed to Reach Agency winning the Streamys’ Agency of the Year in 2023. Known for fostering collaboration and trust within her all-female team, she is a key figure in the influencer marketing industry.