CEO & Co-Founder | OSEA

Consumer Goods & Retail

Melissa Palmer, CEO and co-founder of OSEA, has revolutionized the natural beauty industry, growing the company 7600% and transforming it from a small family business into a global skincare leader. Her approach, rooted in ocean conservation and sustainability, has driven significant business and environmental impact, with partnerships with organizations like Surfrider Foundation and SeaTrees. Under Palmer’s leadership, OSEA has launched numerous clean, sustainable skincare products and expanded its team, marking a balance between purpose and profitability. She also serves on the board of A Sense of Home, working to prevent homelessness among foster youth, and is an active member of the Young Presidents’ Organization (YPO). Her achievements in clean beauty and commitment to social responsibility have established Palmer as a transformative leader.