Founder & CEO | Lafonn LLC

Molly Wang, founder and CEO of Lafonn LLC, has built an inclusive jewelry brand that empowers women of all abilities and sizes. Arriving in the U.S. in 1998 with just $200 and living with rheumatoid arthritis for over 30 years, she launched Lafonn in 2010 with a mission to offer high-quality, affordable jewelry that boosts self-confidence. Today, Lafonn is an industry leader, with nearly 1,000 retail partners, including Nordstrom and Saks Fifth Avenue. Under Wang’s leadership, Lafonn has pioneered inclusivity in jewelry with innovative solutions like the “Bracelet Helper,” a mobility aid that enables users to easily fasten jewelry independently - benefiting those with limited hand mobility, and since July 2023, Lafonn has distributed over 4,400 Bracelet Helpers with bracelet purchases.