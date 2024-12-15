Founder & CEO

Stay In The Game

Mona Andrews is the founder and CEO of Stay In The Game, an organization focused on providing work opportunities that keep caregivers employed. She also leads Executive Financial Enterprises, a commercial debt collection agency recognized among the top 500 women-owned businesses in the U.S. With over 29 years of experience, Andrews’ leadership has driven both companies to success. She is an advocate for empowering women and caregivers, ensuring that career and caregiving can coexist. Her accolades include the 2023 Stevie Silver Award for Social Change Maker of the Year. Andrews also serves on several boards and is a founding member of the Everychild Foundation, furthering her commitment to social impact and leadership.