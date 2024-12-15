EVP of Business Development

Judicate West

Rosemarie Chiusano Aubert is the executive vice president of business development and co-founder of Judicate West, one of California’s leading dispute resolution firms. With over 30 years of experience, she has been instrumental in growing the company from the ground up. Aubert leads business development, case management and recruiting, while also serving on the diversity & inclusion committee. She recently spearheaded the creation of Judicate West’s ADR Program Scholarship to support underrepresented communities. A dedicated mentor and advocate for women, she serves on the board of Public Counsel and the Judicate West Foundation, which funds programs to improve access to justice. Aubert’s leadership has helped shape the legal community, particularly for women in law.

