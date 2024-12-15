Empowering Women is in United Way’s DNA

Women in Los Angeles County – the largest county in the nation – hold the reins of leadership in local government. Once known as the “five kings” board, The L.A. County Board of Supervisors is now a powerful all-women governing body, representing over 10 million residents and overseeing a $43 billion budget this fiscal year.

Mayor Karen Bass, the first woman to lead Los Angeles, is spearheading efforts to tackle homelessness. Her work is inspiring mayors nationwide to address this pressing human crisis.

This July, United Way of Greater Los Angeles proudly announced Martha Santana-Chin as Chair of its Board of Directors – the first Latina to hold this role in our organization’s century-long history.

“United Way has a long legacy of driving meaningful change and improving lives in our community, and I am deeply honored to serve as the Chair of the Board of Directors,” said Martha Santana-Chin.

“I take on this role at a pivotal time for United Way as we look at building new models of economic opportunity that uplift our neighborhoods and families. Work is underway to support entrepreneurs and small business owners, identify new models of home ownership and connect our students to growing industries in Los Angeles. I am optimistic and excited to be working alongside our dedicated team, my fellow board members, and partners to continue creating pathways out of poverty and ensuring that every Angeleno has the opportunity to thrive,” Santana-Chin said.

For over 100 years, United Way has been a cornerstone in the fight to end poverty in the Greater Los Angeles community by supporting and empowering people to secure housing, an education, and a good-paying job. As United Way steps into its next century, the organization is committed to supporting bold, new models for programs, policies and partnerships that challenge existing approaches, break historic cycles and bring meaningful, permanent change.

In collaboration with corporate and community partners, United Way of Greater Los Angeles is driving economic mobility in communities like Pico-Union. The organization has been heading an asset mapping work that is laying the foundation to leverage the economic power of small businesses, many owned by women of color. The 2023 Status of Women and Girls in California report highlights that California leads the nation with 1.5 million women-owned businesses.

To further the organization’s mission of empowering women of color across Los Angeles to achieve economic prosperity, United Way launched the Women Investment Network (WIN-LA) initiative in 2023.

WIN-LA is an investment fund and mutual aid network for women of color in Los Angeles that aims to help Black and Latina women gain financial assets, invest in their neighborhoods, and grow personal wealth. Participants can pool funds in United Way’s affordable housing development projects and potentially see double-digit returns on their contributions while helping create affordable housing and other essential resources for their communities.

These achievements underscore that women’s empowerment is integral to United Way of Greater Los Angeles’ DNA. For over two decades, Elise Buik, its first female President & CEO, has led the organization with a bold vision to address the most complex issues in the region. Her visionary leadership in advancing social and economic justice has made a lasting impact on the most disadvantaged communities, breaking cycles of poverty and building shared prosperity.

“Many of us are concerned about the results of national and state elections and how they will impact the most vulnerable in our communities, and what gives me hope today is what we can accomplish together,” said Buik.

Buik’s leadership at United Way is leveraged by many powerful and inspiring women from all sectors sitting on the Board of Directors, including Martha Santana-Chin (Health Net), Alice Juarez (Wells Fargo Bank), Ann Sugai (JPMorgan Chase), Irene H. Oh (East West Bank), Kaia Rein-Hoffman (Enterprise Holdings), Darlene Hopkins, Kim Harrington (Ernst & Young), Leslie Livesay (Jet Propulsion Laboratory), Lisa Cleri Reale (Cleri Reale and Associates), Maria Salinas (L.A. Area Chamber of Commerce), Michelle Rhone-Collins (LIFT), Michelle Wroan (KPMG), Sandra Hrna (SoCal Gas), Stefanie Kane (PwC), and Yvonne Wheeler (L.A. County Federation of Labor).

United Way was honored to join Los Angeles Times Studios in celebrating Elise and all the remarkable women nominated for the 2024 Inspirational Women Awards. Their exemplary leadership in their organizations and communities inspires current and future generations of Los Angeles leaders.

You can join United Way of Greater Los Angeles in empowering women and building a more prosperous future for all Angelenos. To learn more about women’s economic mobility, WIN-LA and other organization’s shared prosperity initiatives, visit unitedwayla.org.

