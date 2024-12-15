Valuing Leadership: How Women Can Build a Stronger Negotiation Framework

For women at the executive level, compensation and promotion are about more than just financial rewards – they reflect an individual’s value to her organization, her contributions to its success and her readiness for greater responsibility. Negotiating these components of a leadership role is not only a key part of career advancement but also a critical step in aligning personal achievements with organizational goals and securing a seat at the table for broader strategic discussions.

As an employment lawyer advising both management teams and senior executives, I’ve seen how discussions about compensation can be transformative when approached strategically. These discussions offer a chance to showcase accomplishments, demonstrate leadership potential, and obtain packages that reflect long-term career objectives. With thoughtful planning, executives can navigate these negotiations effectively, fostering outcomes that benefit both individual aspirations and the organizational priorities.

Using Data as Leverage

One of the most powerful tools in negotiation is data. Today’s executives have access to a wealth of resources that outline market trends in compensation, including salary benchmarks, equity packages, benefits and workplace flexibility. Publicly available information, compensation consultants and industry reports are critical tools for building an informed case.

By entering negotiations armed with detailed market data, the conversation shifts from subjective opinions to objective standards that are hard to dispute. A fact-based approach shifts the focus from individual demands to industry-backed expectations and ensures that requests are seen as grounded and reasonable. This fosters trust and makes it easier to reach agreements that reflect true market value. Data-driven arguments can also help highlight areas where an executive’s skills or record of results exceed market standards, justifying requests in line with an individual’s unique contributions.

The Equity Advantage

While salary remains important, equity – such as stock options or ownership stakes – can significantly enhance long-term financial security. For female executives, advocating for equity positions them not just as contributors, but as stakeholders directly invested in the success of their organizations, turning compensation into a shared investment in the future. Similarly, other benefits – such as time off, perks, and allowances – are essential components of a well-rounded compensation package, ensuring both immediate and long-term value.

Negotiation as a Mutual Investment

Fair compensation is not just a win for employees; it’s a sound business decision for employers. When executives are compensated commensurate with their contributions, they are empowered to drive innovation, inspire teams, and deliver results that drive success. To be sure, retaining women in leadership roles strengthens both company culture and overall value. And advocating for equitable pay not only addresses current disparities but also establishes a precedent, fostering a workplace where equity and opportunity thrive. Framing compensation negotiations as a mutual investment reinforces the idea that these discussions are about shared success.

Building a Network of Trusted Advisors

For women in leadership, assembling a network of trusted advisors – legal, financial and professional – is invaluable. These individuals can provide critical support in navigating the opportunities available to female executives and ensure that decisions are well-informed and aligned with longterm career and personal goals. Legal counsel, for instance, can ensure that employment negotiations include important terms such as severance, changeof-control provisions, and other contingencies that provide safeguards for the executive, while financial advisors can help evaluate the long-term value of equity and other benefits to ensure alignment with personal financial planning.

The Path Forward

Closing the executive pay gap is a win-win for female executives and the companies they lead. By relying on data, leveraging trusted advisors, and presenting negotiations as a mutual investment, female executives can secure compensation packages that reflect their true value, while companies benefit from improved retention and a stronger, more inclusive culture. Each successful negotiation represents a step toward a leadership culture built on transparency, fairness, and shared growth. In today’s competitive landscape, these strategies are essential not only for women’s advancement in leadership roles, but for building stronger organizations.

-Lara Shortz is Los Angeles Office Managing Partner at Michelman & Robinson, LLP, a national law firm headquartered in L.A. with additional offices in Irvine, San Francisco, Dallas, Houston, Chicago and New York City. Also the firm’s Employment Advice, Counsel & Executive Disputes Chair, she advises management regarding employment and labor law issues, including state and federal employment acts, hiring, firing, discrimination, harassment and wage and hour compliance.

In addition, Lara handles executive employment contract disputes and conducts workplace training, investigations and compliance as well. She can be contacted at (310) 299-5500 or lshortz@mrllp.com.

