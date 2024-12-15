Chief Executive Officer

Tracy James Collection

Tracy James is a fashion designer based in Montecito, CA, and founder of the Tracy James Collection, a line of vibrant dresses and caftans launched in 2022. Born in Texas and raised as a military child, her extensive travels to places like Germany, Japan and Thailand have deeply influenced her design aesthetic. James’ collection features luxurious silks sourced from Northern Thailand, honoring her mother’s heritage. Known for bold colors and fabrics with movement, her designs celebrate cultural identity and global craftsmanship. She lives in Montecito with her husband, Brian, and their three children - Stella, Justin and Miles - as well as their three beloved dogs, Brooklyn, Porkchop and Sprinkles. James’ work reflects her passion for storytelling through fashion.

