Chairman of the Board, CEO & President

Commercial Bank of California

After years of working in the banking industry, Ash Patel set off to open his own bank and later became the president and CEO of Commercial Bank of California in 2013 and invested in the CBC team by teaching them to lead with an entrepreneurial mindset. This approach inspired each person to take ownership in the bank’s success and transformed the business.

Under Patel’s stewardship, the bank grew from less than $200 million in assets in 2013 to $2.0 billion as of the end of last year. He believes that, regardless of the size of the company or how institutional it may be, you should always think like an entrepreneur. That insatiable spirit transformed his world and laid the foundation for his effectiveness as a leader today. Also a dedicated philanthropist, Patel founded the Siksha Foundation to commit to impoverished children and improve the quality of their lives.