CEO & Co-Founder

MagicLinks

Brian Nickerson is CEO and co-founder of MagicLinks, the global leader in social video commerce. MagicLinks uniquely supports creators’ authentic storytelling and inspires calls to action in social video, measuring product sales through YouTube, Instagram and TikTok. The award-winning, values-driven platform enables content creators to earn a steady income by sharing the products they love with their fans, while simultaneously providing brand partners with creator investment data and tools to propel creator success across all social video platforms.

Since its inception, MagicLinks has created more than $1 billion in product sales for prominent brands. Under Nickerson’s leadership, MagicLinks became the first influencer technology company to become a Certified B Corporation, joining a forward-thinking community of only 4,000 certified B Corporations globally. In the past 24 months, the company has attained countless accolades. Nickerson and his team at MagicLinks have also engaged in intensive philanthropic work.