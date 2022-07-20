Chief Executive Officer

University of California, Irvine, UCI Health

As CEO of UCI Health, Chad Lefteris has led UCI Health, Orange County’s only academic medical center, and all clinical and patient-serving operations through the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, whilst accomplishing and surpassing financial and operational goals. Under his leadership, plans for a second, new UCI Medical Center were developed and approved by the UC Board of Regents. Construction is underway on the $1.2-billion, nine-acre medical complex to offer advanced and comprehensive specialty services that many now must travel out of the region to receive. The site includes a 144-bed acute care facility with a focus on oncology, neuroscience, orthopedics, spine, digestive disease services and emergency services.

UCI Health continues to grow under the leadership of Lefteris with multiple new sites. UCI Health also was the first in Orange County to introduce lifesaving left ventricular assist devices for patients diagnosed with end-stage heart failure.