Chairman & CEO

Farmers & Merchants Bank

As a great-grandson of a pioneer who rode a horse across the country to seek his fortune, the grandson of a man who started his career cleaning windows and washing sidewalks and the son of a man who started out operating an elevator, Daniel K. Walker learned early the value of hard work and the virtue of service above self.

When Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s reins were passed to Walker in 2002, he was ready. And when the Great Recession crippled the banking industry, he did not falter. He relied on a century of tradition and a lifetime of experience to calmly navigate F&M through the rocks and shoals of a disaster to unprecedented growth. In 2021 under Walker’s leadership, Farmers & Merchants Bank has grown to just over $11.5 billion in assets and is now among the top 100 banks in the country.