CEO & Founder

Credit Repair Cloud

Daniel Rosen is the founder and CEO of Credit Repair Cloud, an all-in-one business software platform that helps entrepreneurs to start, run, manage and scale a profitable credit repair business.

It all started when a bank error devastated Rosen’s credit. He became so obsessed with credit that he started a movement that disrupted the credit repair industry. In the past decade, he’s built a following of over 100,000 entrepreneurs, simplified the process of credit repair, and founded a software company called Credit Repair Cloud that helped nearly 40 people to become millionaires and enables thousands of entrepreneurs to grow highly profitable credit repair businesses from nothing and change millions of lives. Rosen has gone from wearing all the hats to now CEO with a global team with over 100 employees. As the leader of CRC, Rosen has built a following of over 100,000 entrepreneurs.