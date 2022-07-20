Daniel Wheeler

Chief Executive Officer

Sunstone Trust Company

Dan Wheeler is founder and CEO of Sunstone Trust Company, which provides high-touch fiduciary and wealth management services to high-net-worth individuals and families. Sunstone Trust specializes in serving first- and second-generation immigrant families but welcomes anyone who values personal attention and responsive service. Wheeler brings to Sunstone Trust Company decades of experience in complying with banking laws and regulations, especially in the BSA / AML area. His mission at Sunstone Trust is to execute the business objectives set forth in a safe and sound manner and up to the highest standards of legal compliance and integrity.

Over the past 24 months, Wheeler has succeeded in obtaining a charter for Sunstone Trust Company, the first in California in over 15 years. While at Sunstone Trust, he recruited specialized, multilingual personnel to operate the trust company while achieving a high retention rate.