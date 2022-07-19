David Alan Faye

Faye Business Systems Group

Chief Executive Officer

David Faye is an entrepreneur with broad experience in building businesses and helping businesses grow primarily through the effective use of software and technology. As CEO of Faye for the last 13 years, the company continually experiences rapid growth, global expansion, and the development of new innovative products. Faye is a global software & services company that resells software, delivers professional services, builds and sells software products, and provides managed services supporting the leading brands in the CRM, CX, and Productivity software environments.