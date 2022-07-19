Rootstrap

CEO

David Jarrett is the CEO of Rootstrap, an award-winning custom software development agency that has built web and mobile apps for startups, publicly traded companies and public figures. Rootstrap has grown a global team of 300+ digital masters trusted by industry leaders and high growth startups like Google, Salesforce, MasterClass, and more to provide a digital product strategy, user-centric design, and outcome-driven development at speed and scale. Inc 5000, Los Angeles Business Journal, and Clutch have given Rootstrap awards for its cutting-edge solutions and client satisfaction.