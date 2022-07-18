Ed Bagdasarian

CEO

Intrepid Investment Bankers

Ed is the CEO and one of the Founding Principals of Intrepid Investment Bankers. He is responsible for setting the firm’s vision and developing the strategy to execute it. In addition to firm management responsibilities, Ed’s duties include originating and managing merger and acquisition transactions. During an investment banking career spanning over three decades, he has built along with his partners two leading middle-market investment banking firms and oversaw their sale to two of the largest global financial institutions. In the process, he has advised many entrepreneurs in life-defining M&A and capital transactions. Prior to co-founding Intrepid, Ed was one of the Principal Partners who built Barrington Associates, a specialty investment bank, into one of the most respected middle-market M&A advisory firms in the United States. In 2006, Wells Fargo Securities acquired Barrington to serve as the M&A advisory platform of the bank.