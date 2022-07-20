Chief Executive Officer

Antelope Valley Hospital

Edward Mirzabegian has had an impressive career within the healthcare industry, positively impacting hospitals nationwide. He returned to AV Hospital as CEO in January 2019, a position he previously held from 2007 to 2013 and was chief operating officer for two years before that. During his first term as CEO, Mirzabegian transformed AV Hospital’s financial standing from an accumulated $18-million loss in 2007 to a $24.6-million profit by the end of the fiscal year 2010.

Since his time rejoining Antelope Valley Hospital, he has turned the hospital from financial loss to financial profit for a second time. Over the last two years, Mirzabegian has successfully navigated the waves of COVID-19, expanding the hospital to surrounding buildings when necessary to provide care, has helped staff through 100% bed occupancy, and kept the hospital operating successfully through one of the most trying times the healthcare industry has faced.