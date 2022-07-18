Elizabeth Ann Barrutia

(Gustavo Oliva)

President & Chief Executive Officer

BARU Advertising

Elizabeth founded BARÚ in 2007 to engage untapped consumer groups with a new cross cultural perspective. With a 20+ year career in general and Hispanic markets, she is an industry innovator in multicultural marketing and media. Elizabeth has cultivated an agency that has made a positive impact in social and behavior change among hard-to-reach multicultural communities. Her background in entertainment marketing brings the agency a keen expertise in bringing unconventional to life.

She’s developed large-scale multi-channel campaigns for entertainment companies including Walt Disney Studios, Universal Pictures, Paramount Pictures, ABC Television Networks, Nickelodeon, Disney Channel, Fox Deportes and more. Elizabeth has also worked in an array of other category verticals from Retail, Grocery, Consumer Packaged Goods, Alc-Bev and Technology. She has been recognized for her excellence through multiple awards. Having lived in Spain, Brazil and Mexico; she is fluent in English, Spanish and Portuguese. Elizabeth is a graduate of UC Berkeley.