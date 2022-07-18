Finalist: Andrea Blackbird

Chief Financial Officer

Venice Family Clinic

Andrea Blackbird is the chief financial officer for Venice Family Clinic, a nonprofit that delivers high-quality, comprehensive medical care plus supportive programs and services to families and individuals who might otherwise go without the care they need. At the nonprofit, she oversees the clinic’s accounting, budgeting, financial reporting and analysis, tax and audit, grants management, billing, cash flows, banking and investments.

As CFO for a nonprofit, Blackbird’s goal is to leverage all available funding opportunities to provide for the organizational growth and expanded reach of Venice Family Clinic’s services for local communities. In the past 24 months, she has explored various CARES Act and ARP Act funding opportunities for the clinic, including Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, Provider Relief Funds and CARES Act HRSA funds. Over the past eight years, she has also paid close attention to maximizing the clinic’s reimbursement rates, which has led to significant increases in patient care revenues.