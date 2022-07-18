Finalist: Angela Manalo Lalas

EVP and CFO

Loma Linda University Health

Angela Lalas has led the finance team in securing financing for and managing the budget for Loma Linda University Health’s $1.3-billion campus transformation project, which includes the construction of the new Troesh Medical Campus that opened in August 2021, in the midst of a global pandemic. Since 2014 and during the global COVID-19 pandemic in the last two years, she has partnered with LLUH system leadership on a rigorous performance improvement journey, including revenue enhancements and cost optimization strategic initiatives which have contributed to the better-than-norm performance of the organization and affirmation of credit ratings and stable outlook for the hospitals and the university.

Lalas has also led the team and the organization through the post implementation, stabilization and optimization efforts in the transformation of the Financial Services and Supply Chain functionalities into a consolidated structure and Oracle Cloud.