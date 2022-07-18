Finalist: Carol Jensen

Chief Financial Officer

Lancer Skincare, LLC

The bulk of Carol Jensen’s career has been in the beauty industry starting with a 15-year tenure with Murad Inc., culminating with her serving as CFO. In addition to managing all financial activities, she also managed the IT department. Jensen was recruited in 2014 to come on board with Lancer Skincare, LLC to manage the finance, IT, operations, HR and some regulatory departments.

Dr. Lancer is a renowned dermatologist in Beverly Hills and a visionary in the formulation of prestige skincare products. Despite the pandemic, Jensen was able to lead the company to an 83% increase on the top line and a 30% increase on the bottom line over the two-year period, the most successful twoyear run in the company’s history. Jensen has been able to navigate the high growth and supply chain challenges without requiring any additional capital and kept the company in good health throughout.