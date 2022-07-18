Finalist: Richard S. Wolff

Chief Financial Officer

Venbrook

Richard Wolff has been a CFO for privately held companies for over 30 years. He spearheaded numerous M&A transactions, placed over $3 billion in debt and raised equity throughout his career. Also, he has been focused on putting in the appropriate people, processes and technologies at Venbrook, a leading insurance services firm, since he joined in 2020. Wolff leads the accounting, finance, treasury, real estate and legal functions of the company.

Venbrook has successfully acquired and integrated four operating companies and recruited several top-notch producers. Additionally, Wolff has successfully amended the capital structure to enable the company to double in size since he joined. Through his thoughtful leadership, he has positively influenced various areas of the company, engendering strong loyalty through his hard work, leading by example, mentoring his team and driving strong financial human capital and operational results.