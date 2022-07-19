Finalist: Seth Brodie

Chief Financial Officer

Anonymous Content

After graduating from NYU Stern with degrees in finance and marketing, Seth Brodie worked in investment banking as an analyst in leveraged finance at Oppenheimer & Co. and as an analyst in M&A at Lazard. After four years of banking, he transitioned to be the vice president for finance and strategic planning at DreamWorks Studios, where he played a key role in shaping studio strategy, projecting film and TV slates and managing the company’s cash position and capital sources to finance operations and projects. Brodie then transitioned to Legendary Entertainment, where he was SVP of finance and strategy charged with thinking strategically about creating value and how the company goes about producing and distributing content.

In 2021, Brodie transitioned from Legendary to become the CFO of Anonymous Content, a visionary and disruptive media company that produces multi-platform premium content and boasts an exceptional client roster.